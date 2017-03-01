Spring is in the air with Sinfonia Viva

Sinfonia Viva return to Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend to present the concert Echoes of Spring.

Lincoln favourite Benedict Holland will again lead the programme, and as always, will introduce the background to each piece of music.

Included in the programme is Haydn’s Symphony No. 44, a work so important to him that he asked for the slow movement of it to be played at his funeral.

Benedict will also perform the violin solo of Schubert’s Rondo in A.

The concert is on Sunday, March 5 at 3pm.

Tickets are £16, £14 and £8 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com