Spooky laughs with The Addams Family

New Youth Theatre is presenting The Addams Family at Lincoln Drill Hall
New Youth Theatre is presenting The Addams Family - The Musical at Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

Wednesday Addams, has become an adult with a secret that only Gomez knows – she’s fallen for a sweet young man from a respectable family.

The two families meet for a fateful dinner with hilarious consequences?

Join the Addam’s, plus all the other crazy characters and more for a heart-warming story of love – with a twist.

The show is at the Drill Hall from Monday, November 20 to Thursday, November 23 at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets are £8.50 and £7.50 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2iAZSX4