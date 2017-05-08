Special night of comedy in Lincolnshire for charity this month

The Big Bash Comedy Club, in conjunction with Funhouse Comedy Club, is hosting a special charity comedy night in Lincolnshire in aid of Victim Support.

The event will take place on May 19 at Grantham’s Guildhall Ballroom and will feature a top line-up of rising stars from the British scene including Wez Zaharuk, Barry Dodds and the 2016 English Comedian of the year Josh Pugh.

All profits will go to Victim Support which is a free and confidential service, that works in your local area to support those in your community who have experienced any sort of crime including domestic abuse and sexual abuse.

Russell Marriott, from the Big Bash Comedy Club said: “The Big Bash Comedy Club wants to help support such a worthy cause.

“This is the first of series of comedy events right across the country working with top name comedians to help local charities and will be a fabulous night out so please come and support us.”

Olwen Edwards, from Victim Support, added: “Victim Support Lincolnshire provides specialist and tailored support to victims of crime, helping them to move beyond crime and get their lives back on track.”

Tickets for the event are on sale now at http://bit.ly/2qeok6h