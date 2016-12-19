South Yorkshire Radio 1 stars The Sherlocks sign record deal

South Yorkshire's Radio 1 stars The Sherlocks have signed a record deal - bringing news of a long awaited debut album even closer.

The South Yorkshire band of brothers - singer songwriter Kiaran, his brother and drummer Brandon, guitarist Josh Davidson and his brother and bassist Andy - have signed with indie label Infectious Music.

It is part of former Sony owned BMG Rights Management, which looks after management of music publishing, recording rights and music distribution.

Also signed with London based Infectious Music are Alt-J, Drenge, Albert Hammond Jr, Leftfield, DMA'S The Temper Trap, Local Natives, The Acid and These New Puritans.

In an exclusive chat Brandon said: "We couldn't be more thrilled to have signed with Infectious Music - this is the best Christmas present we could have.

"We have some amazing plans for 2017 and we will be revealing more very soon."

It comes after they recently announced their biggest UK tour with three special Yorkshire homecoming dates early next year, including The Foundry, in Sheffield, on Friday, March 3. The following night they play Hull, on March 4, and York, on March 6.

There are no details yet of a much anticipated debut album, but with many thousands of social media followers and lots of Radio 1 airplay already behind their single releases, it is believed the album will smash high into the top of the charts - possible hitting the number one spot.

That would make them the Bolton-upon-Dearne quartet the biggest band to come out of South Yorkshire since the Arctic Monkeys.

The record deal announcement was made on the band's social media channels.

On Facebook and Twitter they said: PROUD TO ANNOUNCE WE HAVE SIGNED A RECORD DEAL TO @INFECTIOUS_UK @BMGUK. Our journey has only just started. Big things are coming in 2017!

The Sherlocks have been building a solid live following and were the first unsigned band since Arctic Monkeys to sell out Sheffield's iconic Leadmill venue.

With great support from the likes of Steve Lamacq, Annie Mac and Huw Stephens, they are following the great tradition of guitar groups from their area.

The Sherlocks have drawn obvious comparisons from their influencers The Jam, The Clash and Arctic Monkeys but with unquenchable ambition they are intending to create their own unique sound and are already captivating new audiences.

They secured a much coveted support slot on the Libertine’s Arena Tour earlier this year, as well as festival slots at Reading, Leeds and Bestival amongst others,

Since the relaunch of the Infectious Music label in January 2009 Infectious Music, a London based independent record label first formed in 1993, has been making waves in the Alternative music world.

In it's former incarnation it housed a handful of the worlds most adored artists, including Ash, Garbage, Pop Will Eat It Self, Cable, Muse, Funeral for Friend and many others.

Though much has changed since the early days, the 'hands on, feet up' approach to music continues to inspire the label, a bespoke music company who serve new artists with flare and a point of difference.

The Sherlocks UK TOUR DATES 2017 February 2017

1st - Mad Hatters, Inverness

2nd - Dundee Busker, Dundee

3rd - Lemon Tree, Aberdeen

4th - PJ Molloys, Dunfermline

5th - Electric Circus, Edinburgh

7th - O2 Academy 2, Newcastle

8th - The Middlesborough Empire, Middlesborough

10th - Albert Hall, Manchester

11th - O2 Academy, Liverpool

12th - The Grand Social, Dublin

14th - Voodoo, Belfast 15th - The Sugarmill, Stoke

16th - 02 Institute 3, Birmingham

17th - Thekla, Bristol

18th - Sin City, Swansea

19th - Cwlb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

21st - The Hub, Plymouth

22nd - Talking Heads, Southampton

23rd - Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

24th - Sub89, Reading

25th - The Horn, St Albans

27th - Chinnerys, Southend

28th - Waterfront Studio, Norwich

March 2017

1st - Met Lounge, Peterborough

3rd - The Foundry, Sheffield

4th - Welly, Hull

6th - Fibbers, York

7th - 53 Degrees, Preston

8th - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

9th - Junction2, Cambridge

10th - Crauford Arms, Milton Keynes

12th - The Bullingdon, Oxford

13th - The Wheatsheaf, Frome

14th - The Boiler Room, Guilford

15th - Tunbridge Wells Forum, Tunbridge Wells

Full details and tickets at thesherlocksmusic.co.uk