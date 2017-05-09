Soul II Soul in town for a date at the Engine Shed

Best known for their chart-topping hit Back To Life Soul II Soul are back on tour and will be playing at the Engine Shed in Lincoln this week.

Formed back in the 1980s by main man Jazzie B, Soul II Soul have sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and had hits like Back To Life and Keep On Movin’.

They have appeared on more than 200 compilation CDs while Jazzie has accreditation on more than 35 million albums worldwide.

They’ve won two Grammys and Jazzie has been given the keys to seven cities in the USA.

Jazzie himself has been made an OBE and won an Ivor Novello Award.

Mary J Blige, Sean Kingston and Beverley Knight have all covered Soul II Soul tracks and Back to Life featured in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.

Still, it’s paramount to Jazzie to remain a part of the club scene.

He said: “Being a sound system is very important to me, I still DJ in clubs.

“And the label is run like a sound system.

“It’s all exactly the same as before, except that the times have changed.

“Technically we are still a sound system.

“The singers and artists are our MCs, and instead of mix tapes we now make records and CDs.”

Soul II Soul are at the Engine Shed on Friday, May 12.

Tickets are available on 0844 8888766 or http://bit.ly/2p4RtND