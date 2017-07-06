Sophia Walker heads Word Theatre line-up in Lincoln

The Word Theatre returns to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week.

One of the UK’s biggest spoken word nights, the evening will feature award-winning performers, an open mic and live music.

Topping the bill this month is BBC Slam champion Sophia Walker exploring her experiences of working in the care industry in Can’t Care, Won’t Care.

Support comes from Fenland poet laureate Leanne Moden.

Open mic slots are available to book at thewordtheatrenight@gmail.com

The event is on Thursday, July 13 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 on 01522 519999.