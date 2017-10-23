Sooty is back with a brand new show

The Sooty Show is coming to The Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this weekend.

Direct from CITV, Sooty, Sweep and Soo head into town accompanied by Richard Cadell.

Mr Slater has put Richard in charge of running the show but nothing is going to plan.

Sooty’s magic tricks turn very messy and Sweep’s escapology act has him all tied up.

Maybe Soo and her tap dancing will save the day?

As as the usual gang, the show features special guest stars Butch and Ramsbottom.

Expect magic, music and mayhem with buckets full of audience participation.

A spectacular treat for Sooty fans old and new – plus a chance to meet Sooty and Richard after the show.

Shows take place at 11am and 2.30pm on Saturday, October 28.

Tickets are £12 and £10 at https://goo.gl/9mWL8z