Society presenting Half A Sixpence in Gainsborough

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society will be back on stage next moth with their summer show, the classic British musical Half A Sixpence.

The group has just been nominated for a NODA Award for best musical in the region for thier last production, Oklahoma!.

And they intend to be on the same form for Half A Sixpence.

Recently revived in the West End, this iconic adaptation of HG Wells’ disguised autobiographical novel Kipps: The Story Of A Simple Soul, tells the story of Arthur Kipps, an orphan, who is an over-worked draper’s assistant.

He and his fellow apprentices dream of a better world.

And it seems luck has smiled on Arthur when he is, quite literally, bumped into by eccentric actor and theatre impresario Chitterlow, who reveals to Kipps that he has unexpectedly inherited a fortune that instantly propels him into high society.

But the different world of the upper classes confuses everything Arthur thought he knew about life.

Does he try to make it as a member of high society or will he return to the love of the woman who knows him best of all?

This hugely popular show is well known for several famous numbers including If The Rain’s Got To Fall, Money to Burn, Flash, Bang, Wallop and the title song itself.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre from July 4-8.

Tickets are £10 and are available from Barnes Jewellers in Gainsborough or on 01427 676655.