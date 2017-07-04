Society is spending Half A Sixpence in Gainsborough

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society is on stage this week with the classic British musical Half A Sixpence.

This iconic adaptation of HG Wells’ disguised autobiographical novel Kipps: The Story Of A Simple Soul, tells the story of Arthur Kipps, an orphan, is an over-worked draper’s assistant. He and his fellow apprentices dream of a better world.

And things seem to be on the up when flamboyant actor and playwright Chitterlow finds Kipps has unexpectedly inherited a fortune.

The money propels him into high society but this only confuses everything he thought he knew about life.

With a long-lost girlfriend thrown into the mix and an upper-class family trying to help him spend his fortune, Kipps’ head is soon spinning.

Will he manage to work out how to be part of the upper classes and spend his life with Helen.

This hugely popular show is well known for several famous numbers including If The Rain’s Got To Fall, Money to Burn, Flash, Bang, Wallop and the title song itself.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre until Saturday, July 8 at 7.30pm each night, plus a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Tickets are £10 and are available from Barnes Jewellers in Gainsborough, on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2oWJeq