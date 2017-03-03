Society is ready to present the Requiem

This month sees Gainsborough Choral Society pushing the boat out considerably as they present Verdi’s mighty Requiem.

His only large-scale work not intended for the stage, Requiem is unashamedly theatrical though, veering between the really tender and the intensely dramatic.

Requiring experienced and powerful soloists, four established singers have been engaged to lead the piece.

And the 100-strong society core will be joined by the choir from Queen Elizabeth High School, as well as some extra choral singers familiar with this famous work.

Accompanied by a full professional orchestra, under the direction of Richard Green, no expense has been spared to put this together.

A society spokesman said: “What it needs now is a packed house to appreciate the culmination of all their hard work.

“Please spread the word, come along and bring a crowd of friends with you.”

The concert takes place on Saturday, March 25 at 7.30pm at All Saints Church in Gainsborough.

Tickets are £12 and £10 (£2 accompanied child) from Horsleys on Church Street in Gainsborough, on 01427 613014 or www.wegottickets.com (booking fee may apply).