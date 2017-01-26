Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake at the Baths Hall

The Moscow City Ballet will be performing Swan Lake and Sleeping Beauty at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next month.

Sleeping Beauty is on Tuesday, February 7 and Swan Lake on Wednesday, February 8.

Both pieces are composed by Tchaikovsky and both are among the most popular of the classic ballets.

The enchanting and romantic story of The Sleeping Beauty inspired Tchaikovsky to write some of his most glorious music, and the ballet has captivated the imaginations of people for more than 100 years.

Featuring the delicate Princess Aurora, her gallant Prince, the beautiful Lilac Fairy and a host of fairy-tale characters, this is a truly magical production.

Swan Lake is performed in all its original splendour by some of the world’s finest dancers to some of the most endearing pieces of music Tchaikovsky composed in his life.

Swan Lake is the epic story of Prince Siegfried and his love for Odette who, tricked by the evil sorcerer Von Rothbart and his daughter Odile, would rather die together then live apart.

Tickets for both ballets are £18.50, £23.50 and £32.50 from the box office on 0844 8542776 or online at www.bathshall.co.uk