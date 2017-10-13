Sleaford Mods have a date in Lincoln

Sleaford Mods are live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln next week.

Well known for their confrontational delivery, stripped back backing tracks, political observations, loaded expositions and passionate performances, the Nottingham post-punk duo have won acclaim across the board, from BBC 6Music to The Guardian.

Their Lincoln gig is on Thursday, October 19.

Tickets are £18.50 on 0871 2200260 or http://bit.ly/2yd2rIi