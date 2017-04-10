Slapstick family fun with Cirque du Hilarious in Lincoln

Cirque du Hilarious is presenting the show Comedy Explosion at the Engine Shed in Lincoln this weekend.

Cirque du Explosion are the father and son duo of Clive Webb and Danny Adams and their slapstick humour has won them an army of fans around the country.

Their madcap and hilarious brand of humour and lunacy manages to cross all ages from children, teenagers, mums, dads and grandparents.

The show is at the Engine Shed on Saturday, April 15 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £16 and £12 (under-14s must be accompanied by an adult) on 0844 888 8766 or www.engineshed.co.uk