Sixties stars top the bill for blues festival

Sixties stars the Climax Blues Band will headline this year’s edition of the Lincoln Blues, Rhythm & Rock Festival.

The Climax Blues Band are best known for their success with albums like FM/Live and Gold Plated, the 1976 hit single Couldn’t Get It Right and I Love You from 1981.

However, they are just one part of a packed festival line-up which also sees Chantel McGregor, The Connie Lush Band, Catfish, Southbound and Born Healer also confirmed to take part.

If you measure an artist’s prospects by the company they keep, then Chantel McGregor is moving in the right direction having twice been invited to perform with Joe Bonamassa on two of his UK tours.

Connie Lush is a singer songwriter and DJ and continues her love affair with audiences everywhere – blues is her business and business is booming.

Catfish have been regulars at several major blues festivals over the years, including the Great British R&B Festival in Colne and Bluesfest at the 02.

Southbound write and play their own blues and rock, plus a little something in between, and are influenced by a heady mix of blues, southern rock, Latin rock and Motown.

Born Healer play soulful, heavy blues, with a groove, and singer Helen Turner has been likened to such great names as Janis Joplin and Maggie Bell.

They can also count Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant among their fans after he dropped into see them play last year.

The festival is at Lincoln Drill Hall on May 14.

Early bird tickets priced at £25 are available now on 01472 349222 or www.lincolnbluesfestival.co.uk