Sixties stars are back for one sensational night

The Sensational 60’s Experience returns to Lincolnshire next week with another night of classic hits sung by the original legendary artists.

Starring Herman’s Hermits, Chris Farlowe, The Swinging Blue Jeans, The Fortunes, The Ivy League, The New Amen Corner and Alan Mosca from Freddie and The Dreamers, the show is at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Thursday, February 23.

This exclusive line-up will deliver a show crammed with hits such as I’m Into Something Good, Something Is Happening, No Milk Today, Silhouettes, Mrs Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter (Herman’s Hermits), Handbags and Gladrags, Out Of Time (Chris Farlowe), Hippy Hippy Shake, You’re No Good, Don’t Make Me Over (The Swinging Blue Jeans), You’ve Got Your Troubles, Here It Comes Again, Storm In A Tea Cup (The Fortunes), That’s Why I’m Crying, Funny How Love Can Be, Tossing And Turning (The Ivy League), Bend Me Shape Me (New Amen Corner), I’m Telling You Now, You Were Made For Me, If You Gotta Make A Fool Of Somebody, I Understand (Alan Mosca).

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £27.50 on 0844 854 2776 or www.bathshall.co.uk