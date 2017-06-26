Sir Ranulph Fiennes is coming to Lincoln

Exploring legend St Ranulph Fiennes is presenting his autobiographical show Mind Over Matter at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week.

The show will see Sir Ranulph offer a personal journey through his life from birth to the present day.

His remarkable life includes polar expeditions, serving with the SAS and once being considered to play James Bond.

From light-hearted to strikingly poignant, Mind Over Matter covers Sir Ranulph’s childhood, misdemeanours at school, army life and early expeditions, right through the Transglobe Expedition.

These include the record-breaking and immensely challenging projects which saw him receive the Guinness Book of Records accolade as the greatest living explorer.

He also talks about how he achieved his feats while suffering frostbite and risking life and limb in some of the most ambitious private expeditions ever undertaken.

These include walking to both poles, climbing Mount Everest and running seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.

He is at the Theatre Royal on Wednesday, July 5 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £21 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT