Singing star Eddie is swinging in for a night of laughs and music

Celebrate the swinging sixties on stage later this year with Badapple Theatre’s hilarious comedy drama, Eddie and the Gold Tops.

The show is touring the UK from March and will be at North & South Wheatley Village Hall on April 7.

Eddie and the Gold Tops will transport audiences back to the fashion, music and teenage optimism of the 1960s with the tale of our Eddie, a much loved milkman from a family of great Italian milkmen.

In the frenzy of 1963 music fever, Eddie becomes a beat group star, quite by accident.

He inherited the family milk round from his father, and has fulfilled his deathbed promise to never miss a delivery for the good people of the village.

But suddenly things are on the up.

His songs are heading up the charts and if he can get there by tonight he’ll be on Top of The Pops.

Eddie looks to be heading for the high life, with the fabulous Gold Tops behind him every step of the way.

But when things take a churn for the worse, how will he get back for the morning milk?

Eddie and the Gold Tops is a heart-warming tale, with an unapologetic dollop of 1960s nostalgia, full of original songs and music by award-winning singer songwriter Jez Lowe.

Tickets are available now 01423 339168 or online at www.badappletheatre.com