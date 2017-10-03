Sinfonia Viva is all singing and dancing in Lincoln

Sinfonia Viva is Making a Song & Dance at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

The orchestra will be presenting a concert exploring composers that took folk and popular tunes as their inspiration.

Featuring some of the most stirring and powerful music, from some of the world’s most important and timeless composers, the concert features features instantly recognisable works such as Barber’s Adagio, Copland’s Appalachian Spring and Grainger’s Country Garden and Molly on the Shore.

Other musical treats include Elgar’s Sospiri and Prokofiev’s Overture on Hebrew Themes.

The programme also includes Prokofiev’s Overture on Jewish Themes and Grainger’s Shepherds Hey.

The concert is on Sunday, October 8 at 3pm.

Tickets are £16, £14 and £8 from the box office on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2yFMCrs