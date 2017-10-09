Simon Amstell live in Lincoln this week

Simon Amstell brings his new tour. What Is This? to Lincoln this week.

Best known as the host of BBC2’s Never Mind The Buzzcocks, What Is This? is Simon’s fifth UK stand-up tour .

The show promises to be a deeply personal, funny exploration of beauty, intimacy, freedom, sex and love.

Simon Amstell has won two British Comedy Awards, an RTS Award, a Broadcast Award, a Chortle Award and has been nominated for a BAFTA.

As well as Buzzcocks, he is also well known for Carnage and Grandma’s House on TV.

He is at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre on Friday, October 13 at 8pm.

Tickets are £23 on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2kiZtN5

Please note: This show is for over-15s only.