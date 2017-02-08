Shuffle along to Sheffield’s Shuttleworth

John Shuttleworth hits the road following appearances on Celebrity Antiques Roadshow and the second series of Radio 4’s John Shuttleworth’s Lounge Music for his farewell tour.

Catch him at The Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe on Sunday, February 26.

A recent health scare (well, a mild bout of sciatica) has made “Sheffield’s finest singer/songwriter” (The Times) focus on his mortality, and the many things he needs to do before the inevitable move into a hospice. Can sole agent, Ken Worthington pull out the stops and make John a star before his retirement?

As befits a man living on borrowed time – John considers Life’s major issues: the rise in popularity of hi viz protective wear, the suitability of the plastic lid on takeaway coffee cups, and the excitement he felt when sucking his first mint: “It gave my tongue activity, as the mint’s flavours bore into me, turning my grey world azure blue – I remember my first Polo, do you?”

As well as hilarious new songs, John will bash out the favourites on his trusty Yamaha: “Two Margarines”, “I Can’t Go Back To Savoury Now”, “Mutiny Over The Bounty”, “Y Reg” plus many more. And at the end of it all, a question remains: who should John donate his organs to, or should he just sell them on Ebay?

Tickets are on sale now priced £16 each (booking fee may apply).

To book, visit our website or call 0844 8542776. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.