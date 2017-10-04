Sherlock Holmes is on the comedy case at the Drill Hall

The world’s greatest detective comes to Lincoln next week in Sherlock Holmes & The Crimson Cobbles.

Holmes and Watson are called upon to investigate the Whitechapel murders.

But when the evidence points to only one possible and ridiculous conclusion about the identity of Jack the Ripper, is our super sleuth prepared to believe the unbelievable?

This brand-new Sherlock Holmes caper is a laugh-a-minute pastiche of Conan Doyle’s investigative pair.

It is at Lincoln Drill Hall on Wednesday, October 11 and Thursday, October 12.

Tickets are £12 and £5 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2i2qzXG