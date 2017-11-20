Shed Seven: First album in 16 years charts at number 8

Shed Seven release ‘Nothing to Live Down’ which premiered on Chris Moyles’s Radio X Breakfast Show.

The single is taken from their new album ‘Instant Pleasures’ which charted last week on the Official UK Album Chart at number 8 and is released on BMG.

Instant Pleasures also charted at number 1 on the independent album chart and on the album vinyl chart. ‘Nothing to Live Down’, gives a nod to the band’s much loved debut album ‘Change Giver’ with its jangly indie guitar riffs and their trademark anthemic chorus - another sign that the band are back and sounding bigger than ever.

The band today start their biggest tour of their career, aptly-titled #Shedcember having sold over 60,000 tickets across the country with more shows being added to an ever-extending tour schedule.. The band will headline London’s 02 Brixton Academy on 16 December, with a career-defining live show set to be announced later this year for 2018.

‘Instant Pleasures’ is available digitally, heavy weight vinyl, limited red vinyl, cassette, CD and a limited deluxe 2 CD featuring new tracks, demos and remixes.

Shed Seven have also released a 7” Box Set which contains seven coloured 7”s and one polaroid which will be unique to each box. Limited to 777 boxes, available exclusively via their artist store.

Listen to ‘Instant Pleasures’

https://ShedSeven.lnk.to/IPPR

The tour dates are:

Mon 20th Nov Inverness, Ironworks

Tues 21st Nov Aberdeen, The Garage SOLD OUT

Wed 22nd Nov Edinburgh, The Liquid Room SOLD OUT

Fri 24th Nov Dublin, Olympia

Sun 26th Nov Leicester, 02 Academy

Mon 27th Nov Lincoln - The Engine Shed

Tue 28th Sheffield, O2 Academy

Thu 30 Nov Glasgow 02 Academy

Fri 01 Dec Glasgow O2 Academy SOLD OUT

Sat 02 Dec Newcastle O2 Academy SOLD OUT

Mon 04 Dec Blackburn King Georges Hall

Tue 05 Dec Stoke Victoria Hall

Thu 07 Dec Cardiff Uni Y’Plas SOLD OUT

Fri 08 Dec Nottingham Rock City SOLD OUT

Sat 09 Dec Sheffield O2 Academy SOLD OUT

Mon 11 Dec Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA SOLD OUT

Tue 12 Dec Bournemouth O2 Academy

Thu 14 Dec Bristol O2 Academy 1 SOLD OUT

Fri 15 Dec Birmingham O2 Academy 1 SOLD OUT

Sat 16 Dec London O2 Brixton Academy SOLD OUT

Mon 18 Dec Leeds O2 Academy SOLD OUT

Tues 19 Dec Leeds 02 Academy SOLD OUT

Thu 21 Dec Hull City Hall SOLD OUT

Fri 22 Dec Manchester Academy 1 SOLD OUT

Sat 23 Dec Manchester Academy 1 SOLD OUT