Shazia Mirza is blaming the Kardashians

Shazia Mirza will perform her 2015 Edinburgh Fringe hit The Kardashians Made Me Do It at Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

A critically-acclaimed piece, The Kardashians Made Me Do It is a searing and urgent exploration of life, love and Jihadi brides.

The show is inspired by three girls who left Bethnal Green to join ISIS, and an unrelated radio piece Shazia contributed to the BBC which subsequently received a record number of complaints.

The show tells of the confusion it caused as she looks into the nature of offence, the dangers of politically correct liberalism versus the sinister and terrifying intrusion of ISIS into the lives of young British Asian women, and explores the phenomenon of Jihadi brides.

The performance is on Friday, January 27 and tickets are available now on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.co.uk