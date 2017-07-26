Share the memories with The Vera Lynn Story

Have your say

The music and life of Vera Lynn comes to Gainsborough this weekend as Lorrie Brown stars in The Vera Lynn Story.

Dame Vera Lynn received a personal telegram this year from one of her most endearing fans , The Queen after the ‘forces sweetheart’ celebrated her 100th birthday.

The multi award winning Lorrie Brown will, along with her orchestra, be singing timeless classics such as A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square, Yours, You’ll Never Know, White Cliffs of Dover and of course We’ll Meet Again for the grand finale.

This is the only official production endorsed by Dame Vera Lynn.

It is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, July 29.

Tickets are £15 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2u4IjG