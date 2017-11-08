Shalamar want to make you feel good in Lincoln

Celebrating the 35th anniversary of their classic album Friends, Shalamar are live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln this weekend.

Shalamar are best known for hits like The Second Time Around, Make That Move, I Can Make You Feel Good, Friends and A Night To Remember,

They started life as a ‘manufactured’ group when Dick Griffey, who was the talent co-ordinator for US hit show Soul Train , decided to set up his own record label.

He took session musicians and created a hit record – Uptown Festival - which was credited to a faceless artist Shalamar in 1977.

When the record became a hit he realised that there was a demand for an actual group so he set about creating one with soul train dancers Jeffrey Daniel and Jody Watley together with singer Gary Mumford.

Mumford soon left the group to pursue other interests and was replaced by Gerald Brown, who himself left in 1979 when the group was riding high on the US R&B chart with Take That To The Bank.

However, Jeffrey Daniel had met Howard Hewett in an LA nightclub a few years earlier and had already asked him to take up lead vocals after Mumford’s departure.

At that time, Hewett was committed to another contract to tour Europe with a covers band.

When Brown left, Daniel asked Hewett to come on board again and this time he agreed.

The rest is history.

Their Lincoln gig is on Sunday, November 12.

Tickets are £27.50 on 0871 2200260 or http://bit.ly/2z5akzX