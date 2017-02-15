Shakespeare’s ‘first ever play’ in Lincoln this weekend

A momentous event is taking place at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this weekend as the Reduced Shakespeare Company presents Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play (Abridged).

Acclaimed stars of the West End stage, the Reduced Shakespeare Company (RSC) are back with another barnstormingly irreverent and breathtakingly hilarious celebration of our cultural heritage – as seen through the eyes of three Americans wearing trainers.

In a better-late-than-never nod to the Bard’s 400th anniversary, the bad boys of abridgement present this ‘new’ play by the man himself, as discovered in a Leicester car park.

The play, which has thankfully been abridged by the RSC from its original 100-hour running time to a more palatable 90 minutes, is on its debut UK tour following world premiere seasons at the Folger Shakespeare Library and the Edinburgh Fringe.

It is at Lincoln Performing Arts on Saturday, February 18 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £16 and £14 (£10 Live Pass) on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk