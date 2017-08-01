Shakespeare on two wheels with the HandleBards

Have your say

The HandleBards, the world’s first cycling theatre company, are presenting Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Epworth’s Old Rectory next week.

One of the Bard’s most popular plays, A Midsummer Night’s Dream sees four young lovers finding themselves in magical forest full of sprites where a feuding fairy king and queen are at war over the possession of an Indian boy.

A group of amateur actors share the same forest and are rehearsing a play.

When they collide with the fairies, hilarity ensues.

Paul Moss, the play’s producer, said: “In the usual HandleBards style there will be riotous amounts of energy, a fair old whack of chaos and a great deal of laughter.

“The HandleBards pride themselves on just how accessible they are able to make Shakespeare and his plays.

“The key is not to take it all so seriously,”

The group, who are planning to tour the world with their production, having already peddled 1,500 miles around the UK, will be in Epworth on Wednesday, August 9 at 7.15pm.

Anyone attending is invited to take a picnic, something warm to wrap-up in and a cushion or mat to sit upon.

Tickets are £14 (£12 in advance at www.handlebards.com) and children are free.