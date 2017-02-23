Shakespeare is Merely different in Lincoln

Merely Theatre are embarking on second national tour of gender-blind work with two of Shakespeare’s best loved plays, Romeo & Juliet and Twelfth Night.

And they will at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week.

Presented in Merely’s signature stripped-back style, the plays overflow with energy and urgency, seeking to blow the cobwebs off Shakespeare.

Merely’s commitment to gender-blind practice means actors rehearse their five-hand productions in male and female pairs.

A man and a woman play each set of parts alternately across the venues on the tour.

This means one night could see a male Juliet and a female Malvolio – any combination is possible.

Romeo & Juliet is at the Theatre Royal on Thursday, March 2 and Twelfth Night on Friday March 3.

Both performances start at 7.30pm and tickets for both are £17 and £15 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk