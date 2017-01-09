Shakespeare is kicking up a storm in The Tempest at Gainsborough

The 2017 programme at Trinity Arts Centre starts with the Bard and an encore screening of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of The Tempest.

Simon Russell Beale returns to the Royal Shakespeare Company after 20 years to play Prospero in this groundbreaking production directed by artistic director Gregory Doran.

On a distant island a man waits. Robbed of his position, power and wealth, his enemies have left him in isolation.

But this is no ordinary man, and this no ordinary island.

Prospero is a magician, able to control the very elements and bend nature to his will.

When a sail appears on the horizon, he reaches out across the ocean to the ship that carries the men who wronged him.

Creating a vast magical storm he wrecks the ship and washes his enemies up on the shore.

When they wake they find themselves lost on a fantastical island where nothing is as it seems.

In a unique partnership with Intel, the production will be using today’s most advanced technology in a bold re-imagining of Shakespeare’s magical play, creating an unforgettable theatrical experience.

The screening is on Wednesday, January 18 at 7pm.

Tickets are £12 and £10 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT