Sex and scandal in Lady Chatterley’s Lover in Gainsborough

DH Lawrence’s controversial novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover comes to Gainsborough this weekend.

Still provoking debate and opinion today, it is Lawrence’s most talked-about work after it was the subject of an obscenity trial when it was first published.

The story follows Connie Reid, a cultured, independent thinker who marries the emotionally distant Sir Clifford Chatterley.

Connie turns to the bed of the low-born gamekeeper Mellors and experiences true passion and genuine intimacy for the first time.

This, however, begins to lead to a dramatic love triangle and public scandal.

The production is at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, February 11 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 on 01427 676655 or www.purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase

Warning: This play contains full nudity and scenes of a sexual nature.