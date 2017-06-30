Sensational 60s legends are back on the road

Legendary pop and rock stars in their 70s are to show today’s young acts how to really rock on after announcing a 67 date UK tour .

The Sensational 60s Experience will feature 76-year-olds Mike Pender, the original voice of The Searchers, and Chris Farlowe, best known for his chart-topper Out Of Time.

Also on the bill will be some of the original veteran members of Herman’s Hermits and The New Amen Corner.

And on the subs bench will be 73-year-old Mike D’Abo, the former lead vocalist of Manfred Mann and composer of hit songs including Handbags and Gladrags.

The tour is going all over the country in the next six months and will be at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on February 24 and Grimsby Auditorium on April 21.

The Sensational 60s Experience is now an annual tour of some of the greatest acts of the 1960s, performing some the most unforgettable pop and rock songs of all time.

Promoters Stageright say the latest line-up, with a brand new show, promises a night never to be forgotten with hit after hit.

A Stageright spokesman said: “There’s a definite feel good factor about this show with lots of legendary names from the decade.

“Their songs have stood the test of time, becoming household favourites permanently on playlists everywhere.”

Mike Pender, one of the greats to have come out of the Liverpool beat bsoom, is the rich vocal talent evident on many of the hit recordings that have become classics by The Searchers.

With more than 50 years of success in the business he is still performing million selling hits such as Sugar and Spice, Sweets For My Sweet, Don’t Throw Your Love Away , When You Walk In The Room and Needles and Pins – regarded as one of the greatest pop records of all time.

Many other hit recordings feature not only his vocals but his equally distinctive 12-string jangly guitar sound, that became a feature of The Searchers’ recordings.

Chris Farlowe, who originally performed as Chris Farlowe and The Thunderbirds, started out in the late 1950s.

His hits include classics like Out Of Time, Handbags and Glad Rags, which was also released by Rod Stewart and later The Stereophonics, Let The Heartaches Begin and Reach Out I’ll Be There.

Herman’s Hermits have sold 75 million records and throughout the mid-Sixties they were a dominating force of the music scene worldwide.

From 1964 the band chalked up more than 20 top 20 singles, 10 hit albums and three major movies.

Their chart breaking hits include, There’s A Kind Of Hush, Mrs Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter, Silhouettes, Henry V111, Something Is Happening and I’m Into Something Good

The Fortunes produced classics such as, You’ve Got Your Troubles, Here It Comes Again and, continued into the Seventies with more successful releases such as Storm in a Teacup and Freedom Come, Freedom Go.

And The New Amen Corner will bring classics such as If Paradise Is Half As Nice and Bend Me Shape Me to the menu.

Tickets for the Baths Hall show are available now on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2tdzNVV

Tickets for the Grimsby Auditorium show are available now on 0300 3000035.