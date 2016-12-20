See The Roy Orbison Story live on stage

The Roy Orbison Story will be told at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe in 2017.

Barry Steele is widely recognised as one of the world’s leading vocalists playing homage to legend Roy Orbison. He has stunned audiences across the globe with his uncanny similarity and ability to authentically revive the exquisite toe-tapping sound of this music giant.

And you can catch the show at The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe on Saturday, March 11.

Barry Steele is quite simply unmissable, as he takes you on this specially produced musical journey in time as he celebrates his own personal 10 year anniversary on tour.

Featuring chart busting hits originally performed made famous by George Harrison, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Shadows, The Traveling Wilburys and of course the Big O, all backed by a big screen and phenomenally talented musicians resulting in an incredible fusion of ‘60s solid gold classics and ‘80s contemporary musical genius all on one stage.

Tickets are priced £19.50 each (booking fee may apply) and are on sale now.

To book call 0844 8542776 between 10am and 6pm. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.