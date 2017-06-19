See Salome live from London in Gainsborough

A new version of the play Salome is being screened live from London in Gainsborough as part of the National Theatre Live series.

The girl in the Bible who demanded the head of John the Baptist, Salome’s story has been told before, but never like this.

An occupied desert nation, a radical from the wilderness on hunger strike and a girl whose mysterious dance will change the course of the world.

This charged re-telling turns the infamous biblical tale on its head, placing the girl Salome at the centre of a revolution.

The live screening is at Trinity Arts Centre on Thursday, June 22 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT

Please note: This play contains nudity.