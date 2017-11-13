See Follies live from London in Gainsborough this week

National Theatre Live returns to Gainsborough this week with Stephen Sondheim’s Follies

This legendary musical is set in New York in 1971 where there’s a party on the stage of the Weismann Theatre.

Tomorrow, the iconic building will be demolished.

Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves.

Tracie Bennett, Janie Dee and Imelda Staunton play the Follies in this brand new production.

Winner of Academy, Tony, Grammy and Olivier awards, Sondheim’s previous work includes A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd and Sunday in the Park with George.

The live screening is at Trinity Arts Centre on Thursday, November 16, starting at 7pm

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/2lrQf1F