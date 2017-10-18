Seconds Out for a night of classic Genesis

Genesis tribute band Los Endos are playing a special concert at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this weekend.

Seconds Out was Genesis’ second live album, taken from the band’s 1977 tour, which was the source of all songs on the double album, apart from Cinema Show.

However, guitarist Steve Hackett suddenly left the band during mid-1977 as Seconds Out was being mixed and Genesis became a different beast thereafter.

Now, Los Endos are celebrating the 40th anniversary of this key moment in Genesis history with the whole original Seconds Out set list, plus some additional classic encores in what they call ‘Seconds Out – Round Two’,

Los Endos are acclaimed for performing Genesis’ music with a passion that is incredibly accurate.

They are at the Plowright on Sunday, October 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20 on 0844 854776 or https://goo.gl/1vtZEr