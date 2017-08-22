Search

Scott tops the bill for Red Herring laughs

The Red Herring Comedy Club is back this weekend
Scott Bennett headlines the Red Herring Comedy Club at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

nwguHe is joined by Lauren Pattison and MC Barry Dodds.

The show is on Saturday, September 2 at 8pm.

Tickets are £12 (£7 NUS) on the day or £10 in advance on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2whkb4H

Group booking offers of six tickets for £54 or 10 tickets for £90 are also available.

For more information, visit www.redherringcomedy.co.uk

Note: The comedy club contains strong language and is unsuitable for under-18s.