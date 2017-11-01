Schools Shakespeare Festival in Lincoln

The Shakespeare Schools Festival takes place at Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

Orgainsed by the The Shakespeare Schools Foundation, the event is at the Drill Hall on Monday, November 6 and Tuesday, November 7

Whether you are a parent, friend or another local school, everyone is invited to an exhilarating evening of theatre where audiences will see Shakespeare’s stories brought to life like never before.

Details of the schools performing can be found online at http://bit.ly/2yGMBq1

Performances start at 7pm both nights and tickets are £9.50 and £7 from the box office on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2yFWFzI