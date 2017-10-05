Sartre’s No Exit coming to Lincoln Drill Hall

Jean-Paul Sartre’s play No Exit is being performed at Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

Three people find themselves in Hell.

But, instead of instruments of torture, they find a room with three sofas – and no way out.

Hell, in Sartre’s vision, is other people.

First performed in Nazi occupied France in 1944, Sartre’s play explores the author’s ideas of existence and essence.

The production is at the Drill Hall from Wednesday, October 11 to Friday, October 13 at 8pm each night.

Tickets are £8 from the box office on 01522 873894 or online at www.lincolndrillhall.com