Sarah Millican to play third date at the Baths Hall

Due to incredible demand, Sarah Millican has added another date at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe to her upcoming Control Enthusiast tour.

The comedy star will now play the venue on March 3 next year, as well as her two previously announced dates on February 21 and March 2.

Funny, frank and unapologetically filthy, Sarah Millican is not a control freak, she’s a control enthusiast – she even controls her own insults.

Do you arrange the nights out? Are you in charge of passports on holiday?

Yes? Then you are a control enthusiast too.

Tickets for all three of her Baths Hall dates are available on 0844 8542776 or https://goo.gl/VZBySS