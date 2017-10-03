Russell Watson announces return to Lincolnshire

Russell Watson will bring his new tour to Lincolnshire next year and tickets are on sale now.

Having sold more than seven million albums worldwide, Russell Watson is firmly established as the UK’s best-selling classical crossover artist of all time.

To date, his illustrious career has included performances for The Queen, The Pope and two US Presidents.

Following a series of sell-out performances in the last two years,‘the people’s tenor’ returns to the stage with his brand-new show Canzoni d’Amore.

He is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on April 6 next year.

Tickets are £30 at https://goo.gl/CW9qt8