Russell Brand live at the Baths Hall for the first time

Russell Brand is live at the Baths Hall next week
Comedy star Russell Brand is bringing his new show Re:Birth to Lincolnshire next week.

Russell Brand is a comedian, actor, radio host, author, and activist.

You might have seen him on TV or in a big Hollywood film.

And now you can see him live on stage at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on November 21.

Talking about the show, Russell said:“Once you’ve had a baby you’re a parent and immediately you go from being a madman (cool) to a mad dad (not cool).

“How can you be a dangerous, edgy, rebel with a tiny, little daughter?”

“How do we make sense of the madness of our lives once we become parents?

“What am I going to tell my daughter about conformity and responsibility?

“What happens if she grows up to be like me, or, worse, to date a man like me?”

The show is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Tuesday, November 21 at 8pm.

Tickets are £27.50 on 0844 8542776 or online at http://bit.ly/2j5fZzW

There is a maximum of six tickets per person.

Please note: This show is unsuitable for under-16s