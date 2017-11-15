Russell Brand live at the Baths Hall for the first time

Comedy star Russell Brand is bringing his new show Re:Birth to Lincolnshire next week.

Russell Brand is a comedian, actor, radio host, author, and activist.

You might have seen him on TV or in a big Hollywood film.

And now you can see him live on stage at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on November 21.

Talking about the show, Russell said:“Once you’ve had a baby you’re a parent and immediately you go from being a madman (cool) to a mad dad (not cool).

“How can you be a dangerous, edgy, rebel with a tiny, little daughter?”

“How do we make sense of the madness of our lives once we become parents?

“What am I going to tell my daughter about conformity and responsibility?

“What happens if she grows up to be like me, or, worse, to date a man like me?”

The show is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Tuesday, November 21 at 8pm.

Tickets are £27.50 on 0844 8542776 or online at http://bit.ly/2j5fZzW

There is a maximum of six tickets per person.

Please note: This show is unsuitable for under-16s