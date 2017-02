Entries are now open for the Epworth Easter Egg 10k Trail Race.

The event takes place on Good Friday, April 14, from 10.45am.

This will be a cracking race following a new route taking bridleways, tracks and woodland on the local Turbary.

Can you scramble your way around the course, follow the eggs and poach a PB?

There will be an Easter egg, hot cross bun and memento to all finishers.

More details and how to register are available on the Epworth Easter Egg Facebook page.