The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is live at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next week with The Music of John Williams.

The concert will feature memorable pieces from the scores of some of the biggest blockbuster films of the past 40 years, including Superman, Harry Potter, Jaws, Jurassic Park, Star Wars and more.

The concert is on Wednesday, March 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17.50, £23, £26.50 and £33 on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk