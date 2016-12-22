Royal Philharmomic playing trio of concerts at Baths Hall in 2017

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will be making three visits to Lincolnshire in 2017 to play concerts at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

With film scores, proms favourites and classical masterpieces there will be something for everyone.

The first concert takes place on March 8 with The Music of John Williams.

Celebrating the musical brilliance of John Williams, the concert will feature memorable pieces from the scores of some of the biggest blockbuster films of the past 40 years, including Superman, Harry Potter, Jaws, Jurassic Park, Star Wars and more.

The orchestra then return on June 21 for the Last Night of the Proms

Get your Union Jacks and singing voices at the ready for this sparkling evening of classical masterpieces, popular arias and Prom classics.

Finally, on November 22, the orchestra will present Romantic Classics

This enchanting programme of orchestral favourites includes works by Beethoven and Brahms with rising star Francesca Dego performing Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto.

Tickets for all three concerts are £17.50, £23, £26.50 and £33 (with a 10 per cent discount for anyone booking all three in one transaction) on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk