Roy Wood is back for his favourite time of year

Seventies glam rock legend Roy Wood is coming to Lincolnshire this Christmas.

Recently inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in New York, Roy is now known across the world as a founder of The Move, ELO, and Wizzard.

The show, at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe, will feature Roy with his Big Rock & Roll Band, performing classic hits California Man, Flowers In The Rain, Fire Brigade, I Can Hear The Grass Grow, Blackberry Way, See My Baby Jive, I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day, and many more.

Roy and his band have been playing sell out venues around the country for several years now in what has become an annual British Christmas tradition, and promises to be a great rocking evening.

He is at the Baths Hall on December 4.

Tickets are £30 from the box office on 0844 854 2776 or online at http://bit.ly/2raEqeo