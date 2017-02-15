Roy Chubby Brown is back and blue in Lincoln

Roy Chubby Brown is back to perform live in Lincolnshire this week.

Britain’s lewdest, crudest and boldest comedian, Chubby is at the new Theatre Royal Lincoln on Friday, February 17..

A firm advocate of no holds barred in comedy, Roy Chubby Brown remains one of the UK’s most iconic, boundary-pushing comedians, forever testing the taboo and flirting with the forbidden.

Best known for his risqué humour and patchwork clown suit, the Yorkshire-born comedian is renowned for his old-school cheekiness and irreverent observations.

Beloved by fans for his tireless touring and energetic live shows, Chubby Brown has made more 1,000 live appearances and performed in front of 1.5 million fans in a stand-up career spanning more than 40 years.

Equipped with his trademark flying helmet, pilot goggles and vivid tailoring, Chubby Brown never ceases to provide an evening as animated as his appearance.

Every aspect of the self-confessed ‘old school comic’ exudes tradition – from his clownish appearance, to his music-hall singing and dancing routines.

His Lincoln show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £23.50 on 01522 519999 or online at www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

Warning: This show is strictly for over-18s – if you are easily offended this is not the show for you