Romeo & Juliet gets a modern slant at the Drill Hall

William Shakespeare’s classic tale of young, doomed love, Romeo & Juliet is being presented at Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

Presented by Lincoln’s Common Ground Theatre Company, the play is set in a troubled 1960s post-war Italy.

Brought up by his fiercely republican grandparents following the war, Romeo is a poet and a dreamer, while Juliet, raised within a Fascist-sympathising household, struggles to control her destiny in the face of the expectations of her father and grandmother.

The play runs from Thursday May 18 to Saturday, May 20 with performances at 7.30pm Thursday and Friday and 2,30pm on Saturday.

Tickets are £10 and £8 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2qtX4OP