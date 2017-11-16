Romance for winter with the Royal Philharmonic

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra returns to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next week with a evening of Romantic Classics.

The concert will feature Beethoven’s fiery and dramatic Coriolan Overture, Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No.6, Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto , performed by Francesca Dego, pne of BBC Music Magazine rising stars and Brahms’ Symphony No.4.

The concert will open with a reprise performance from this year’s BBC Ten Pieces Prom, as 30 young musicians from Lincolnshire take centre stage once more alongside the Royal Philharmonic’s musicians.

Their original composition is inspired by Ravi Shankar’s Symphony and blends Indian and western classical styles in an intriguing and uplifting work.

The concert is on Wednesday, November 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £33, £26.50, £23 and £17.50 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2hiZSi2