Rock out for Alzheimer’s in Lincoln this weekend

A special gig in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society takes place at the Engine Shed in Lincoln this weekend.

Forget Me Rocks is on Saturday, November 4 and features live sets from Carry The Crown, Albany, The Vellas and Hidehout.

Carry The Crown are a Lincoln-based alt-rock group, Albany are an up-and-coming name on the UK indie scene, The Vellas are an anthemic indie four-piece and Hideout are a Lincoln punk band.

The gig starts at 7pm and tickets are £14 on http://bit.ly/2yEpkVH