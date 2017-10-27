Rock into Christmas 80’s style in Gainsborough

Do you love Bon Jovi, Queen, Aerosmith, Bonnie Tyler, Journey and Guns ‘n’ Roses? Are you Living on a Prayer and will Never Stop Believing – in Father Christmas?

If you answered ‘yes’, then one hell of a Christmas present is being delivered to Gainsborough.

That 80s Rock Show is the ultimate, nostalgia filled rock tribute party paying homage to a whole era that taste forgot.

Join this group of musicians and singers as they performs some of the biggest hits from a host of iconic figures from the 80s.

These include stadium rock classics from the likes of Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, KISS, Aerosmith, Queen, Whitesnake, Hear, Guns ‘n’ Roses, Journey and more.

There might just be a few festive classics in there too.

But isn’t just a live band on a stage, That 80s Rock Show is just that – a show.

Every character, from Ajax Almighty to Jeff Leopard to Barbie Ann Ken, will be appearing on stage, dressed in their 80s finery, to perform and entertain.

And the group love to get the audience involved.

The show has been performed all across the UK’s theatres and headline festivals.

Dress up, bring your Santa hat and get set to rock your way into Christmas – 80s style.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on December 23.

Tickets are £12 (party booking offers available) from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/2gwl5Re